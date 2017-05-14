Lenore Wilson, Phillip Cusick marry

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Phillip Cusick were married at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church in Charleston. The wedding ceremony was officiated by the Rev. James Thomas Rogers. A reception followed at a private club.
Mrs. Cusick, the former Lenore Mize Wilson, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Clifton Mize Wilson of Florence. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Morris Altman and the late Col. Robert Morris Altman of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Neille Alford Wilson of Darlington. A graduate of West Florence High School, she received a bachelor’s degree in industrial design from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is the director of client and employee engagement for CIBC Atlantic Trust in Atlanta.
Mr. Cusick is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip David Cusick of Pawleys Island. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Cusick of Pawleys Island and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Hinds Truluck of Walterboro. A graduate of Waccamaw High School, he received a bachelor’s degree in communication from Columbia College. He is a territory manager for US Foods in Atlanta.
Escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a custom gown of pearl silk Kalika accented with Alencon lace, a matching Alencon lace bolero and her mother’s mantilla veil, heavily embroidered in Alencon lace. Natalie Young Curry of Dublin, Georgia, and Jennifer Provenzano Hardy of Marietta, Georgia, served as matrons of honor. Other attendants were Jill Clark Billard of Charleston; Abbot Bristow Brummett of Chicago; the bridegroom’s sister, Caroline Jane Anne Cusick of St. Louis, Missouri; Paige Guy Todd of Atlanta; and the bride’s sister-in-law, Megan Barnes Wilson of Greenville. Serving as flower girl was Caroline Reese Thompson of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The bridegroom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Richard Matthew Bray of Raleigh, North Carolina; Zachary Michael Cavanaugh, William Gaston Fairey Jr., and James Stewart Hall, all of Columbia; the groom’s cousin Marshall Clark Truluck of Charleston; and the bride’s brother, Clifton Neil Wilson of Greenville. Serving as ring bearer was the bride’s cousin Charles Austin Davis.
Guests were greeted by Amber Scates Heery of Altanta and Molly Lang Warendh of San Francisco.
Music was provided by Jennifer McPherson, minister of music and organist for First (Scots) Presbyterian Church; and Antonio Marti, principal trumpet of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.
After a wedding trip to Italy, the couple will reside in Atlanta.
