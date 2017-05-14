Jill Armbruster and Gary Daves of Columbia marry on Sullivan’s Island

Jill Michelle Armbruster and Gary Walker Daves, both of Columbia, were married in an evening ceremony on March 18 at the picturesque Church of the Holy Cross on Sullivan’s Island.
The bride, who is marketing director for UCI Medical Affiliates in Columbia, earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Clemson University. She is the daughter of Gloria Starnes Armbruster and James Edward Armbruster of Simpsonville. She is the granddaughter of Gladys Pilcher Starnes and the late Milton Robert Starnes of Oxford, Mississippi, and the late Grace Williams Armbruster and Charles Edward Armbruster of St. Louis, Missouri.
The groom owns residential construction company Indigo Builders of Columbia. He graduated from Hammond School in Columbia and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Clemson University. He is the son of Bea Johnson Daves and Gary Robert Daves of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Emma Weldon Johnson and Walter Ray Johnson of Columbia and the late Georgia Shytle Daves and John Robert Daves of Dillon.
Organist Ann Hood and vocalist Dale Bennett provided music for the traditional ceremony, with a not-so-traditional twist provided by the officiating minister, the Rev. Trevor Spencer. Referring to the fact that the bride and groom had known each other since college, he mentioned the Tom Petty song “The Waiting” – then asked, “Should I just sing it?” He proceeded to give a vocal performance that delighted the crowd and did the soulful rocker proud as well.
The maid of honor was the bride’s close friend Ella Jane Dickerson of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Lauren Rainsford Whitfield of Columbia; Quirine Becker Blankvoort of Tanzania, Africa; and the bride’s sister-in-law, Ashley Moore Armbruster of Honea Path.
The best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were the groom’s brother, William Christopher Daves; Loyd David Weston of North Charleston; John Michael Otis Jr. of Columbia; and the groom’s brother-in-law, James Charles Armbruster of Honea Path.
The bride’s gown was handmade by Eugenia Couture in Philadelphia, featuring a sheer bodice covered with 3-D Venise botanical appliques and a full tulle skirt with Chantilly accents. Later in the evening, she changed into a more dance-friendly mini dress, featuring textural white floral lace echoing the botanical theme.
Friends and family members celebrated at a reception at the Sand Dunes Club on Sullivan’s Island, where the couple had their first dance to “Stand by Me,” performed live by The Distinguished Gentlemen. Culinary delights crafted by Scott Hall Catering ranged from fried oysters and pickled shrimp to beef steamship and pork brisket mac-and-cheese. Ally & Eloise Bakeshop created the pistachio, strawberry and chocolate wedding cakes; custom cookies made by a friend of the bride featured the couples’ two dogs and were given to guests as they left. After a mini-moon spent in Charleston, they reside in Columbia with their dogs, Elvis and Henry.
