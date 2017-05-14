Courtney Nutt, Andrew Jackson to wed

Ms. Karen Puckett of Moore and Mr. Bryan Nutt of Spartanburg are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Lauren Nutt, to Andrew Donald Jackson, son of Ms. Mary “Beth” Jackson of West Columbia and the late Robert D. Jackson.
The bride-elect, a resident of West Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mr. Frank Nutt of Moore and the late Sandra Nutt and the late Thomas and Suzanne Puckett.
A 2008 graduate of Byrnes High School in Duncan, she earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in exercise science and nutrition from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. She is employed with Palmetto Health Cardiac Rehabilitation as an exercise physiologist.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of West Columbia, is the grandson of Mrs. Helen C. Smith of Orangeburg and the late Floyd U. Jackson and the late Asa and Mabel Livingston. A 2007 graduate of Airport High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina in 2012. He is employed with the West Columbia Police Department as a police officer.
The couple plans a July wedding in Isle of Palms.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: They met at Spartanburg Methodist College, where they both played for the school’s tennis teams.
