May 14, 2017 12:01 AM

Molly McCrory, Scott Schultz to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Philip Walter McCrory of Charlotte, North Carolina, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Nicholson “Molly” McCrory, to Dr. Douglas Scott Schultz Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Scott Schultz Sr. of Columbia.

Molly is a graduate of Charlotte Latin School and Wofford College, and earned her master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University. She is employed by Saussy Burbank as the director of sales operations.

Scott graduated from A.C. Flora High School and Wofford College, where the couple met. He then obtained his doctoral degree in medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina. He is an orthopedic surgery resident in Jacksonville, Florida.

A November wedding is planned in Charlotte.

