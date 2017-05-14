Kelly King, Brian Dickhaus to wed

William Michael King of Lamar and Betty Jane Stephens of Florence are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelly Michelle King, to Brian David Dickhaus, son of Janice Rainwater Yahres of Jasper, Georgia, and the late Robert Charles Dickhaus.
The bride-elect, a resident of Atlanta, earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of South Carolina in 2005 and a master’s degree and artist’s diploma in viola performance from the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati in 2008 and 2010. She is employed with the Graham Seeby Group of Keller Williams Intown Atlanta as a Realtor.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Atlanta, earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and sales from Kennesaw State University in 2006. He is employed with Salesforce, Inc., as a senior client executive.
The couple plans an August wedding in Atlanta.
