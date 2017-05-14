Megan Damron, Ricky Sellers to wed

Mark and Lisa Goodwin of Augusta, Georgia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Megan Ashley Damron, to Ricky Dale Sellers Jr., son of Ricky Dale Sellers Sr. and Laura Sellers of Grovetown, Georgia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of the late Frank and Diane Damron and the late Irvine and Carol Goodwin. She earned a degree in pharmacy from Virginia College, and she is employed with Publix Super Markets.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of the late George and Ruth Powell and the late Hank and Flodale Sellers. He is employed with Blue Bell Creameries.
The couple plans an April wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At our workplace, Publix Super Markets.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Ricky proposed in their backyard on Easter Sunday with their families in attendance.
