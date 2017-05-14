L.T. and Joann Phillips celebrate 70th anniversary

L.T. and Joann Starnes Phillips of Cayce recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married May 10, 1947, in Lancaster.
Their children are Larry (Sparrow) Phillips of Murrells Inlet, Tony (Diane) Phillips of West Columbia, Debra (John) Tagliaferri of Lexington, Cheryl (Sandy) Smith of Cayce and Jeff (Alyson) Phillips of Lexington.
They have 11 grandchildren, Toni, Shelley, LT, Whitney, Amanda, Dayne, Matthew, Rebecca, Delaine, Meredith, and Brandon; 21 great-grandchildren, Crystal, Samuel, Brianna, Aleyah, Tyler, Cayden, Kylie, Chelsea, Ashley, Brooke, Annaliese, Emily, Layne, Reagan, MacKenzie, Caleb, Chase, Lainey, Ethan, Kylie, and Cheyenne; and one great-great-grandchild, Myla.
An anniversary celebration reception was hosted by the couple’s children and grandchildren on Saturday.
“Their love and devotion to one another and to God have influenced and set a wonderful example to all the many lives they have touched over their 70 years together,” daughter Debra Tagliaferri writes.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In high school.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Being joined together as husband and wife.
Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?
A: We just always learned as we went along.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: All of them have been special.
