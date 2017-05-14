David and Ellen Pauling celebrate 50th anniversary

David and Ellen Pauling of Cayce recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married May 13, 1967, in Weymouth, Massachusetts.
Their children are Michael Pauling and Leslie Hawkins of Aberdeen, Maryland; Hans Pauling of Gilbert; and Robert Pauling and Makiko Kamimura of Tokyo.
They have six grandchildren: Sarah, Antigone, Galatea, Trace, Kenneth and Atticus.
For their anniversary, they will sail on the American Queen Steamboat from New Orleans to Memphis, Tennessee, over Memorial Day weekend and have a family reunion dinner at Blue Marlin on June 20. It’s the “first time we will have everyone together in 12 years,” Ellen Pauling writes.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Blind date in Newport, Rhode Island.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Military sword salute when we left the church.
Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?
A: That laughter is the secret to success and listening is the most important quality between two people.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: The births of our three sons.
