Olan and Dot Porter of Columbia celebrate 68th wedding anniversary

Olan M. and Dorothy “Dot” Porter of Columbia recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. They were married April 30, 1949, in Columbia.
Their children are Alan Porter and his wife, Joan, and the late Nancy Rosales Palmer and her husband, Steve.
They have four grandchildren – Wendy Rosales Lanier, David Rosales, Jason Porter, and Alison Porter Butcher – and six great-grandchildren, Kaitlin and Chandler Lanier, Eliyahna and Benjamin Rosales, and Aidan and Jenna Butcher.
The Porters celebrated their anniversary with a family dinner.
