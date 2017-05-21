Jesse Harmon and Brooke Livingston
Social

May 21, 2017 12:01 AM

Brooke Livingston of Pomaria and Jesse Harmon of Newberry to wed in Ridgeway, SC

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hamilton Livingston III of Pomaria are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brooke Mahala Livingston, to Jesse Todd Harmon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Keith Harmon of Newberry.

The bride-elect, a resident of Pomaria, is the granddaughter of Loretta Derrick Livingston and the late Henry Hamilton Livingston Jr. of Pomaria and Evelyn Graham Frick and the late Norman Zane Frick of Peak. She earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and management with an emphasis in human resources and a minor in hotel, restaurant and tourism management from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Colonial Life as an in-force growth consultant.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Newberry, is the grandson of Hollis Harmon and the late Barbara Rowe Lee of Newberry and the late Auston Hampton Busby and Edith Pearson Busby of Newberry. He attended Presbyterian College, where he played baseball, and he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Newberry College. He is employed with A3 Communications as a systems engineer.

The couple plans a June wedding in Ridgeway.

