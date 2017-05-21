Morgan Nelson and Quinton Boykin of Columbia to wed in August 2018

Demetra Nelson of Aiken is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Morgan Bianca Nelson, to Quinton Boykin, son of Cyglinda Boykin and Alfred Butler of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, also the daughter of the late Arthur Nelson. She is the granddaughter of Morgan and Janie Gray of Hemingway. She earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Bennett College and a master’s degree in divergent learning from Columbia College. She is employed with Girl Scouts Mountains to Midlands as a fund development coordinator.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Clemson University. He is employed with Honda of South Carolina as a senior buyer.
The couple plans an August 2018 wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Morgan and a co-worker were grabbing a bite to eat at a Columbia restaurant when she caught Quinton’s eye. The two chatted all night, and it was clear they had chemistry. Quinton remembers laughing at Morgan’s peculiar order: “A hamburger – plain, no cheese, ketchup, mustard. Just hamburger and bun!” When Morgan stepped away to the restroom, her friend slipped Quinton her number and encouraged him to give Morgan a call. The two ended the night with Morgan being bummed Quinton didn’t ask for her number. Imagine her surprise when Quinton called to ask her out later that night!
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: Quinton shows he is “the one” daily with his selflessness, generosity and quiet strength. There is never a time when I don’t feel protected and taken care of with him.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: On my 26th birthday, Quinton took me to our first date location. We ate the same meal, sat at the same table and talked about our life together for the last few years. As we were winding down the evening, Quinton pulled out the most spectacular ring and asked me to be his wife. It was a perfect moment!
