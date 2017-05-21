Becklin Blankenship and Frank Gossett marry at Moore, South Carolina, farm

Becklin Marie Blankenship of Spartanburg and Franklin Hunter Gossett of Simpsonville were united in marriage May 13 at Tyger Pines Farm in Moore. The Revs. Michael Landrum and Hub Blankenship Jr., the bride’s father, officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Hub and Brenda Blankenship of Spartanburg. She is the granddaughter of Rigba and Ruth Wolfe of Columbia and Mrs. Alva Blankenship of Spartanburg. She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from North Greenville University, and she is employed as an elementary school teacher.
The groom is the son of Henry and Glori Gossett of Simpsonville. He is the grandson of Mrs. Helen Gossett of Simpsonville and Chuck and Mary Jo Abrams of Rock Hill. He earned his bachelor’s degree in youth ministry from North Greenville University, and he is employed with Milestones Church in Spartanburg as a youth pastor.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Soloists Mr. and Mrs. Kerry McSwain, Mrs. Logen Blankenship, and Miss Breelyn Blankenship provided music.
Maid of honor was Breelyn Ruth Blankenship of Spartanburg. Bridesmaids were Paige Gossett of Simpsonville; Anni Blankenship of Mount Pleasant; Logen Blankenship of Dacusville; Emma Houston and Ashli Livingston, both of Easley; Blake Powell of Batesburg; and Blair Loring of Spartanburg. Merrill Loring and Sims Loring, both of Spartanburg, were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Hub Blankenship III of Mount Pleasant; Zac Blankenship of Dacusville; Matthew Hall and Josh Lamb, both of Greer; Matthew Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee; Jon Cooper of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Curtis Briscoe of Simpsonville. Callen Boyd of Spartanburg was ring bearer.
A reception followed at Tyger Pines Farm.
After their honeymoon in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At North Greenville University.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: October 8, 2013, after meeting in August.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Frank surprised Becklin at the Poinsett Bridge in Tigerville. He had gone the day before and put a stone in the creek that said, “Will you marry me?” He had a Bible engraved with her future name, Becklin Marie Gossett, which he read to her from then got down on his knee and by the stone in the creek and proposed!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: The first look.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: The sister-in-law told the bride.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Grandparents enter to “Give Me Jesus.” Mothers enter to “Dawn” from “Pride and Prejudice.” Bride enters to “My Beloved.” The bride’s sister will sing “I Get to Love You.” Exit song is “I Don’t Need Anything But You” from “Annie.”
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Borrowed, Mom’s earrings; new, dress and veil; old, grandfather’s hanky; blue, garter.
