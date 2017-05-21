Lahoma Cornelius of Lancaster and Rickey Brown of Columbia wed at Hastings Point

Lahoma C. Cornelius of Lancaster and Rickey T. Brown of Columbia were united in marriage April 22 at Hastings Point Clubhouse in Columbia. The Rev T.D. Brown officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Baker and the late Charles L. Ingram Sr. She is the granddaughter of the late Lucille R. and Robert Campbell and the late Roosevelt and Idell Ingram. A 1989 graduate of Lancaster High School, she studied at the University of South Carolina-Lancaster and Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is employed with Palmetto Health Richland as an acute care extender and unit secretary.
The groom is the son of Mr. Sam Brown and the late Lucille G. Brown. He is the grandson of the late John and Viola Brown and the late Coit Sr. and Sarah Ginyard. A 1983 graduate of C.A. Johnson High School, he studied at Union University in Richmond, Virginia. He is retired.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother and children. The groom was given in marriage by his father and children.
Honorary guests were Janay Brown, Quinton Cornelius, Rickelle Brown, Quinnisha Brown, RaNeshia Cornelius, Jay Cornelius, and Jaceon Lamvert and Dontae Cornelius.
A reception followed at Hastings Point Clubhouse.
After their honeymoon in Hilton Head, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Rickey called my mom on New Year’s Eve three years ago and asked for my hand in marriage.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Having all our family and friends there to celebrate our day.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: Friend.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Old was my grandmother’s handkerchief, new was the dress, borrowed was my daughter’s bracelet, and blue was the garter.
Comments