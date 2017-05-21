Kristin Davis, Bradley Shealy marry

Kristin Ann Davis of Little Mountain and Bradley David Shealy of Chapin were united in marriage March 25 at Mount Tabor Lutheran Church in Little Mountain. The Rev. John Stoudemayer officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Davis of Little Mountain. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Frick of Little Mountain and Mr. E.W. Davis and the late Mrs. Carolyn Davis of Sumter. A 2007 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of South Carolina in 2011. She is employed with Colonial Life Insurance.
The groom is the son of Ms. Mary Shealy of Chapin and Mr. and Mrs. Dean Shealy of Little Mountain. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Boland and the late Mr. Jerry Frick of Chapin and Mr. Claude Shealy and the late Mrs. Gladys Shealy of Little Mountain. A 2007 graduate of Chapin High School, he earned a degree at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, and he is employed with South Carolina Electric and Gas.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Pianist Ms. Lynn Grimsley and soloist Mr. Derek Frick provided music.
Matron of honor was Olivia Garrett of Lugoff. Bridesmaids were Katie Werts of Newberry, Haley Miller of Sumter, Amy McArdle of Charleston, Audrey Duncan of Greenville, and Whitney Miller of Chapin. Kaleigh Frick of Little Mountain and Kinsley Frick of Mocksville, North Carolina, were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Justin Shealy of Chapin; Paul Frick, Cody Page, and Blake Derrick, all of Little Mountain; and Wesley Frick of Mocksville, North Carolina. Brendan Wicker and Grant Shealy, both of Little Mountain, were ring bearers.
A reception followed at Pine Island Club.
After their honeymoon in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Chapin.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Technically, we met in preschool, when we were in the same class. However, neither of us remember that, and because we went to different schools, we did not know about each other until we met at a football tailgate at the University of South Carolina. It wasn’t until Kristin told her mom about Bradley that she found out that they had actually met a long time ago!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Our favorite part of our wedding day was having all of our family and friends together and dancing the night away!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: Kristin and Bradley both attend Mount Tabor Lutheran Church; Kristin grew up in this church, and it is a big part of her family.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: I chose all of the music for the wedding. My pianist was my high school chorus teacher and continues to be a very special person in my life. The soloist is a close friend of Brad.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Yes, I had brooches that belonged to my grandmothers and great-grandmothers attached to my bouquet as my something old and something borrowed. Something new was my dress, and my something blue was my peep-toe satin blue shoes.
Comments