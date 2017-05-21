Bethany Smith, Brennan Olmstead marry

Bethany Smith and Brennan Roy Olmstead, both of Greenville, were united in marriage May 13 at the Ocean Terrace in Seabrook Island. Gerald Gray officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Stanley William Smith and Candace Quinn Smith of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Quinn of Tallahassee, Florida, and late Mr. and Mrs. William Smith of Greenville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Clemson University and a master’s degree in language and literacy from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Greenville County Schools as a kindergarten teacher at Simpsonville Elementary School.
The groom is the son of Frederick Allen Olmstead and Tracy Locklier Olmstead of Irmo. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Herman Locklier of Irmo and Ms. Helen LaFrance and Mr. Frederick Olmstead of Cleveland, Ohio. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Synnex Corporation.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Sarah Malyerck provided music.
Maid of honor was Amy Caroline Smith of Greenville. Matron of honor was Kaycie Smith Timmons of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Jenna Ruth Quinn of Atlanta; Catherine Kimball Adams and Christine Marie Mack, both of Greenville; Nancy Catherine Hartmann of Charleston; Caroline Smoak Farmer of St. Matthews; Sara Chandler Bowie of Chapin; and Mary Elizabeth Bultman of Columbia. Alexandra Rae Schwarzmueller of Simpsonville and Emma Katelynn Mack of Greenville were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Jordan Allen Olmstead and Allyn Gardner Janney III, both of Charlotte, North Carolina; Lathan Hauk Olmstead, Austin Michael Smith, and James Garrett Anderson, all of Irmo; Andrew Keith Pettit of Mount Pleasant; Grayson Turner James of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Carl David Hiller of Columbia.
Other participants were Ian Quattlebaum of Greenville and Todd Stuart Timmons Sr. of Columbia.
A reception followed at the Seabrook Island Club.
After their honeymoon in Maui, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Greenville.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met in seventh grade and were just friends until he asked me on a date when we were 27 on New Year’s Eve.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He proposed while we were walking my dog on the beach at Seabrook Island. My family has a little house there, and we love spending time there – it’s our favorite place in the world.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: It’s a special place to us because we had been vacationing with family at the little house while we were dating, and it’s also where he proposed. It is our favorite place to be!
