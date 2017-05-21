Jessica-Anne Stoudemire, Ryan Kelly marry

Jessica-Anne Anthony Stoudemire and Ryan John Kelly, both of Lexington, were united in marriage May 20 at the River Road House and Gardens in Columbia. The Rev. Jason Antley officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Archie Stoudemire of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Harvey Anthony of Devon, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Woodrow Stoudemire of Lexington. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Winthrop University and is employed with BlueCross and BlueShield of South Carolina in Columbia as an accountant.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Ray Kelly of Lexington. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Lennie Kelly of Lexington and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Joseph Klein of La Crosse, Wisconsin. He attended the University of South Carolina Aiken. He is a systems engineer and a partner with CenterNet, LLC.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents and her brother. Mementos she wore included her paternal grandmother’s wedding ring and her late aunt’s diamond earrings. Attached to her bouquet was a family heirloom heart charm, as well as her mother’s silver sixpence.
Matron of honor was Elizabeth Marshall Johnson of Lexington. Bridesmaids were the bride’s cousin Erin Stoudemire Whitehead of Lexington; Emily Elizabeth Fitzpatrick of Arlington, Virginia; and Stephanie Nicole Eller of Tacoma, Washington.
Best man was Michael Ellis Occhipinti of Lexington. Groomsmen were the bride’s brother, Ryan Marsh Stoudemire of Cayce; and Ryan Bradley Johnson and Marcos Lamar Anderson, both of Lexington. Ring bearer was Jameson Frazier Whitehead of Lexington, who carried the ring pillow from the bride’s parent’s wedding.
Scripture reader for the ceremony was Donna Gail Lucas-Fitzpatrick of Springfield, Virginia. Program attendant was Robert Woodrow Stoudemire of Lexington.
A reception followed at the Jasmine House and Gardens.
After their honeymoon in Saint Lucia, the couple will reside in Lexington.
