Jenna Zeigler, Jared Smyly marry

Jenna Lynn Zeigler and Jared Chance Smyly, both of Swansea, were united in marriage May 13 at the River in Swansea. The Rev. Terry Wilder officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of David Eugene Zeigler Jr. and Rebecca Livingston Zeigler of Swansea and James Ronald Crim and Tami Nores Crim of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of David Eugene Zeigler Sr. and the late Deloris Neese Zeigler of North; Baron Rush Luckenbach and Beverly Gale Luckenbach of Hiawassee, Georgia; and Larry Wayne Watkins and Sandy Bruton Watkins of Santee. She is employed with Dovetail Insurance.
The groom is the son of Pamela Lynn Davis and David Smith of Swansea. He is the grandson of the late Ernest Webb Smyly Jr. and Barbara Ann Smyly of Walterboro. He earned an associate degree in machine tool technology from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, and he is employed with American Tool and Die.
The bride was escorted by by her father and given in marriage by by her parents. The groom was given in marriage by his parents. Kirby Williamson provided music.
Maid of honor was Kaitlin Crider of Swansea. Matron of honor was Jessica Tronco of West Columbia. Bridesmaids were Lyndsey Tucker of Sandy Run; Madison Myers and Sally Boozer, both of Swansea; and Alecia Harwell of Red Bank.
Best man was Chad Bennett of Swansea. Groomsmen were Robbie Stone of Red Bank, Walker Spires of Swansea, Preston Garrick of Laurens, Joshua Davis of Gaston, and Colby Woods of Pelion.
A reception followed at the River.
After their honeymoon in Mexico, the couple will reside in Swansea.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In high school.
Comments