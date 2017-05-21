Kappa Beautillion presents 15 high school men to society

On April 8, the members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and the Kappa Beautillion, Inc., board of directors presented 15 high school students at the 15th Biennial Grande Finale.
The Grande Finale was the culmination of the seven-month program for the 2016-2017 Kappa Beautillion Class. Participants in the Kappa Beautillion program are high school juniors and seniors from Richland and Lexington county schools.
This year’s Beautillion class included Myles Bell of River Bluff High School in Lexington; Zachary Brabham of Midlands Middle College in West Columbia; Naaman Fears of Blythewood High School in Blythewood; Desmond Hammonds of Ridge View High School in Columbia; Andrew Higgins of Lower Richland High School in Hopkins; Ronald Hollins of Spring Valley High School in Columbia; Noah Jenkins of Spring Hill High School in Chapin; Lee R. Livingston of Spring Hill High School; Brandon McCullough of Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia; Steven J. Nesbitt of Airport High School in West Columbia; Jalen Parrish of Swansea High School in Swansea; Robert Pennaman of Ridge View High School; Kevin B. Seabrook of Ridge View High School; Chad Strother of Eau Claire High School in Columbia; and Ernest Thompson of Lower Richland High School.
The Kappa Beautillion, Inc. was established in 1989. Since its inception, more than 320 young men have completed the program, with more than $145,000 in scholarships awarded.
