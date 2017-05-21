Jessica Cato, Joshua Gibbard to wed

Donnie and Trisha Cato of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Danielle Cato, to Joshua James Gibbard, son of Jerry and Diane Gibbard of Bad Axe, Michigan.
The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the granddaughter of Donald and Sylvia Cato of Lexington and Eugenia Bayne and the late Don Bayne of Whitmire. A 2010 graduate of Lexington High School, she is employed with Lexington Medical Center – Lexington Family Practice in Irmo.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Lexington, formerly of Bad Axe, Michigan, is the grandson of the late Jerry Howard of Caro, Michigan, the late Barbara Wojtas and Herman Wojtas of Argyle, Michigan, and the late Carl and Jean Gibbard of Bad Axe, Michigan. He is a 2005 graduate of Bad Axe High School and a 2007 graduate of Alpena Community College in Alpena, Michigan. He is employed with South Carolina Electric & Gas as a journeyman lineman.
The couple plans an October wedding in Lexington.
Comments