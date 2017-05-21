Morgan Elizabeth Melton
Morgan Melton, Travis Windham marry

May 21, 2017 12:01 AM

Morgan Elizabeth Melton of Hartsville and Travis Radcliff Windham of Bishopville were united in marriage May 13 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bishopville. The Rev. Larry Watson officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Johnny and Marie Melton of Darlington. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Patricia Melton and Mrs. Helen Warr, both of Darlington. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a doctorate in nursing practice and pediatric nursing practice from the Medical University of South Carolina.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Travis Windham of Bishopville. He is a Clemson University graduate.

Organist Jim Glass and duo Sister Strings provided music.

A reception followed at Tanglewood Plantation in Lee County.

