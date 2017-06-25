Kathryn Starnes, Bryson Hayes marry

Kathryn Lee Starnes of Little Mountain and Bryson Jennings Hayes of Irmo were united in marriage May 20 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo. The Dr. Edward Carney officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Bryan and Tami Starnes of Little Mountain. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny L. Starnes and Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Williams both of Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Jennings Hayes III of Irmo. He is the grandson of Linda H. Rodgers, the late Mr. Willard Rodgers Jr. and the late Mrs. Sherry Close Rodgers, all of Camden, and the late Mr. Earl Jennings Hayes Jr. and the late Mrs. Marcia Hayes Post, both of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from USC.
The bride was escorted by her father. Pianist Will Capell, organist Lucinda Brandt, trumpeter Nick Annan and vocalists Kathryn Fisher and Joyce Bryngelson provided music.
Maids of honor were Abigail Jane Starnes and Olivia Grace Starnes. Bridesmaids were Savannah Lee Rhyne and Laurie Anne Love. Junior bridesmaid was Haley Starnes, and Savannah Starnes and Kendall Starnes were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were William Garrett Hayes, Preston Summers Little, and Clark DuPre Cothran. Junior groomsman was James Patrick Dennis, and Jackson Starnes was ring bearer.
A reception followed at Riverbanks Botanical Garden.
The couple will reside in Columbia after a honeymoon in the Dominican Republic.
