Wyman and Fae Sox celebrate 60th anniversary

June 25, 2017 12:01 AM

Wyman Corley Sox and Bonnie Fae Shumpert Sox of West Columbia recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married June 21, 1957, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in West Columbia.

Their children are the late S. Ronda Sox, Bonni S. Garcia, Viki S. Fecas and Deborah L. Sox. They have two grandchildren, Lauren E. Garcia and Matthew J. Fecas.

They celebrated their anniversary with a family lunch.

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: Attended school and church together growing up.

Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?

A: Anticipating the ceremony.

Q: What do you wish you'd known your first year of marriage?

A: How to incorporate two lives harmoniously.

Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.

A: The wedding dress worn by Fae in 1957, was also worn by daughter Bonni in 1988; granddaughter Lauren will wear it in October when she marries.

