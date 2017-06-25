Martha Cromley, Ben Dorn marry

Martha Elizabeth Cromley and Benjamin Arnold Stephen “Ben” Dorn, both of Saluda, were united in marriage May 6 at DeBordieu Beach in Georgetown. The Rev. Benjy Simmons officiated the 11 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Will and Libby Cromley of Saluda. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. R.W. Owen of Batesburg and the late Mr. and Mrs. W.M. Cromley Jr. of Saluda. A graduate of Piedmont Technical College, she is employed with Palmetto Dermatology in West Columbia as a medical assistant.
The groom is the son of Tommy Dorn of Saluda and Karen Smith of Batesburg. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Espy Dorn of Saluda and Mr. and Mrs. Gale Whitmer of Edgefield. A graduate of Piedmont Technical College, he is employed with Shore Livestock, Inc.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Her brother, Mac Cromley, played guitar and sang.
Matron of honor was Meredith Cromley Horan of Adliswil, Switzerland. Bridesmaid was Brandy Rushton Cromley of Saluda. Wimberly Mills Horan of Adliswil, Switzerland, was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsman was the groom’s brother, Tom Dorn of Saluda.
Sign bearers were the bride’s nephews, Liam and Knox Cromley of Saluda.
A reception followed at private beachfront home.
After their honeymoon in New Orleans and Pensacola, Fla., the couple will reside in Saluda.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In high school.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: When we got together after being separated for 10 years after high school, we knew it was forever!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He told me to go jump in the truck, and we were riding up to my family’s lake house – a very special place for us – so he could fix some loose boards on the dock. When he went to pull out his hammer, it was a ring!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: For me, the whole morning getting ready! My sister-in-law did our hair and makeup while we sipped on mimosas, and before we knew it, it was 11! Everything was perfect for our beach wedding, even the low tide!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We wanted to be married close to our beloved Pawleys Island, where I grew up vacationing, so we were barefoot on the beach!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: My brother Mac played his guitar and sang our favorite song, Chris Stapleton’s “More of You,” while I came down the “aisle,” and we listened to the entire song while standing at the altar.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: My something old and blue was my grandmother’s blue topaz ring. Something borrowed was an embroidered handkerchief that I wrapped around my bouquet. It has my two siblings’ wedding dates and initials and mine and Ben’s. It is to be passed down to our children on their wedding days. My something new was my dress as well as my earrings.
