Margaret Gasper, Elliott Pope marry

Miss Margaret Anne Gasper and Mr. Elliott Piercey Pope were united in marriage at 6 o’clock in the evening June 24 at St. Luke’s Chapel in Charleston. Officiating the ceremony was the Rev. Daniel William Massie.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Thomas Bailey and Ashley Cole. The scripture reader was SaraBeth Bragg.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Fulton Jacob Gasper of Orangeburg. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. James Robert Bradford of Fort Mill and the late Mr. Bradford and the late Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Howard Gasper of Florence.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Jerol Pope of Huntersville, North Carolina. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Don Hailey of Memphis, Tennessee, and Mrs. Martha Anne Pope of Jackson, Tennessee.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father.
Dr. Catherine Bradford Gasper of Birmingham, Alabama, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Ms. Jamie Rae Lee of Johnson City, Tennessee; Ms. Bridget Marie Doloughty of Houston; Ms. Amy Carol Davis of Nashville; Ms. Savannah Lee Sweatman of Charleston; and Ms. Mary Kathryn Archie and Mrs. Brennan Michelle Moreno, both of Rock Hill.
Mr. Andrew Lane Yost of Lillington, North Carolina, served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Josh Aaron Yost and Mr. Logan Byrne Stewart, both of Raleigh, North Carolina; Mr. Mitch Stoney Motsinger of Indian Trail, North Carolina; Mr. Colton James Foley of Duplin, North Carolina; Mr. Gregory Chad Tart of Charlottesville, Virginia; and Mr. Andrew Mark Moreno of Rock Hill.
The reception was held at William Aiken House.
The bride is a graduate of Spring Valley High School and Winthrop University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and taught second grade at Harold C. Johnson Elementary in York. She will teach in Lexington, North Carolina, in the fall.
The groom is a graduate of Hopewell High School and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree in history. He will be the head basketball coach at West Davidson High School in the fall.
After honeymooning in Mexico, the couple will reside in Lexington, North Carolina.
