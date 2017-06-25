Meredith Barb and Brian Bauerband.
June 25, 2017

Meredith Barb, Brian Bauerband to wed

Mrs. Elizabeth Killoy Barb and Mr. Michael George Barb of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Meredith Johanna Barb, to Dr. Brian Lloyd Bauerband, son of Mrs. Patricia Jean Bauerband and Mr. Stephen Roy Bauerband of Houston.

The bride-elect, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Johanna Killoy and the late William Killoy of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Barb of Washington, D.C. She earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Clemson University and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Bethel University. She is employed as a physician assistant working in cardiology.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Knoxville, is the grandson of Mrs. Dorothy Greenawalt and the late Mr. Don Greenawalt of Junction City, Kansas, and the late Mrs. Ann Strafuss and Dr. Albert Strafuss of Lawrence, Kansas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and biochemistry and a medical doctorate from Florida State University. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is employed as an emergency medicine physician in Maryville, Tennessee.

The couple plans a November wedding in Columbia.

In their own words

Q: Tell us about the proposal.

A: Proposal happened outside of the historic Tennessee Theatre in downtown Knoxville, Tennessee.

