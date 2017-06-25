Reagan Kiser Price.
June 25, 2017 12:01 AM

Reagan Kiser, Will Price marry

Reagan Kiser of Lexington and William Price of Columbia were united in marriage June 17 at Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington. The Rev. Scott Vaughan officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Al and Lisa Kiser of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Gennar and Virginia Kiser and Claude and Patricia Graham. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Lexington School District One as a third-grade teacher.

The groom is the son of Scott and Julie Price of Columbia. He is the grandson of Henry and Bobbie Price and John Riddle. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from USC and is employed with Southeastern Freight Lines.

Maid of honor was Graeson Kiser. Best man was the groom’s father.

A reception followed at River Road and Jasmine House.

After their honeymoon in Antigua, the couple will reside in West Columbia.

