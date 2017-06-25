Annabet Morris, Kent Smith marry

Ann Elizabeth Morris and Jeffery Kent Smith, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, were married June 24 at Stone River Columbia. The 7 p.m. ceremony was performed by Dr. James I. St. John. A reception followed the ceremony.
The bride, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Dickson Morris Sr. of Columbia, is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Longette Morris of Columbia, the late Theodore Harold Lind of Greensboro, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Marcus William Smith of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Annabet is a graduate of Heathwood Hall Episcopal School and the University of Alabama.
The groom, son of Mrs. Joan Smith Pressley, the late Mr. George Harold Smith, and the late Mr. Donald Burrell Pressley of Wingate, North Carolina, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Vonnie Anderson Hickman of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Herbert Smith of Millstadt, Illinois. Kent is a graduate of East Mecklenburg High School and attended Elon College and Appalachian State University.
The bride was given in marriage by her father. Matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Patricia Morris Yount. Attendants were Blair Barre Morris, sister-in-law of the bride, and Mish Boland Nichols, cousin of the bride. Arizona Elizabeth Smith, daughter of the groom, was the flower girl. Program attendants were Elizabeth Madison Yount, the bride’s niece, and Sloan Livingston Nichols and Shea Elliott Nichols, cousins of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s son, Devin Brock Williams-Smith. Groomsmen were his brothers, Stephen Harold Smith and Timothy Dean Smith, and the bride’s brother, William Dickson Morris Jr.
The couple will remain in Charlotte.
