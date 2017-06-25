Sytira Sims, Eugene Coleman marry

Sytira Lakidra Sims of Columbia and Eugene Jimmy Coleman Jr. of Orangeburg were united in marriage May 27 at Seawell’s in Columbia. The Rev. Jacquline Sims officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Clarence Sims and Martha Sims of Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in health care management and a master’s degree in health care administration, and she is employed with the state of South Carolina.
The groom is the son of the late Eugene Coleman Sr. and Janet Coleman of Orangeburg. He is employed with the state of South Carolina.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Shaquan Grooms of Columbia. Matron of honor was Tanisha Kennedy-Dixon of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Krystal Spry of Columbia; Nakeisha Washington of Orangeburg; Tina Jacobs of Hopkins; Tanika Dewitt of Mullins; and Stephanie Hanson of Rivera Beach, Florida. Junior bridesmaids were Imani Robinson of Columbia and Zamaria Rice of Newberry. Raegan Graves of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Layla Sligh of Newberry were flower girls.
Best men was Clayton Garvin and Christopher Coleman, both of Orangeburg. Groomsmen were Albert Jones, Ronnie Garvin and Jerry Richardson, all of Orangeburg, and Joseph McDaniel of Columbia. Jabari Heyward of Columbia was ring bearer. Bell ringer was Austin Graves of Stone Mountain.
A reception followed at Seawell’s.
After their honeymoon in St. Augustine, Florida, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At work.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: The first day we spoke.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Christmas 2015.
Q: What are you most looking forward to?
A: Looking forward to spending a lifetime with my husband.
