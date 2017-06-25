Abbie Williams, John Brown marry

Abbie Sandel Williams of Blackville and John William Brown of Alcolu were united in marriage April 22 at Park Street Baptist Church in Columbia. The Rev. Kenneth Frederick officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas “Kent” Williams of Blackville. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jaby Douglas “Bill” Sandel of Orangeburg and the late Abbie Jean Williams Flowers, H.T. “Tommy” Flowers Sr., and Henry S. Williams Sr., all of Blackville. She is a graduate of Jefferson Davis Academy, the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, earning a doctorate in pharmacy degree. She is employed with Walgreens in Lexington as a pharmacy manager.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis W. Brown Jr. of Alcolu. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Patnode and the late Mr. Lewis Wade Brown Sr., all of Alcolu; Jim and Agnus Nettles of Sumter; and the late Mr. Velbert Gamble Coker of Sumter. He attended Tri-County Technical College and is self-employed as owner of J.W. Brown Construction, LLC, of Alcolu.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Mrs. Ashley Melissa Fields served as matron of honor. Miss Carly Miriam Williams, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were the bride’s cousin Mrs. Genevea Bodiford Hutson, Dr. Carrie West Smoak, Dr. Erica Bromeling Rossvanes, Miss Amanda Leigh Holyfield, Dr. Kathleen Hunter Sprott, Dr. Mia Brittnie Asmer, Miss Anita Pradip Patel and Mrs. Paula Lynn Miller. Junior bridesmaids were Miss Taryn Rebecca Smoak and Miss Kendall Grace Smoak.
The groom’s father served as the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Alfred Leo Huggins, Mr. Jason Marion Dollard, Mr. Robert Todd Jones, Mr. Henry Birdsong Moseley Jr., Mr. Christopher Matthew Moseley, Mr. Christopher Allen Locklear, Mr. Brooks Matthew Sinquefield, Mr. William Clint Bryant, Mr. James Russell Newman, Mr. Brenton Norris Cogdill, Mr. Chase Floyd Hodge, and Mr. William Robert Simpson Jr.
Flower girls were the bride’s goddaughters, Miss Anistyn Karen Fields and Miss Gini McKinley Miller. Ring bearer was Mr. Connor James Fields, godson of the bride.
Musicians were Ms. Ann Caldwell and Mrs. Carla Stegall.
Greeter and program attendant was Mr. Andrew Livingston Bell.
A reception at the South Carolina State Museum followed the ceremony.
