Alex Warren, Cole Powell marry

Megan Alexandria “Alex” Warren and Richard Colson “Cole” Powell, both of Newberry, were united in marriage June 3 at Southern Oaks in Gilbert. Chaplain Eric Skidmore officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Benjie and Kathy Warren of Chapin. She is the granddaughter of John and Babs Farmer and Janice Warren, all of West Columbia. A graduate of Chapin High School and Midlands Technical College, she is employed with Broad River Paint and Body Shop as a secretary.
The groom is the son of Candy Powell of Pomaria and Fred Powell of Swansea. He is the grandson of Octavia Epting of Ballentine and Fred Sr. and Janice Powell of Georgetown. A graduate of Chapin High and Limestone College, he is employed with SLED’s operations desk.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Kelsey Campbell of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Nicole Landry, Breanna Pound, Haley Porter, Kiley King, and Sarah Grace Powell.
Best man was Brett Auckland of Irmo. Groomsmen were Clay Hughes, Robie Lopez, Graham Warren, Barrett Charpia, and David Griggs.
A reception followed at Southern Oaks.
After their honeymoon in Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Newberry.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were at the Island at Pigeon Forge (an entertainment complex in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee), and he proposed as the ball dropped on New Year’s with fireworks.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: My favorite part of the wedding day was getting to see how happy everyone was, including my new husband. It was a very special day for everyone.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: I ran across it on Facebook. We visited the venue and fell in love!
Q: What was the significance of the music played?
A: Our first dance song, “Forever Girl,” has been our song ever since we started dating four years ago.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: I had baby blue cowboy boots. I also had my grandfather Poppy’s cross necklace wrapped around my bouquet.
