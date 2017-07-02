Ashley Smoak, Jeffrey Shull marry

Miss Ashley Smoak and Mr. Jeffrey Shull, both of West Columbia, were united in marriage April 29 at West Side Baptist Church in West Columbia. The 2 o’clock ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Clint Lawyer and directed by Shantia Muller.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Smoak III of West Columbia. Her maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Sabbagha. Her paternal grandparents Ms. Frances Smoak and the late Mr. Curtis Smoak Jr. of Columbia. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in art from Anderson College in Anderson.
The groom is the son of Ms. Andrea Shull and the late Mr. Thomas Shull of West Columbia. His maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wahl of Columbia and the late Mr. Robert Uline of Cleveland, Ohio. His paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Shull Jr. of Lexington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of South Carolina.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Music for the ceremony was provided by soloist Mrs. Janey Colmorgan and pianist Mr. Brandon Keisler.
Matron of honor was Mrs. Shannon Olsson of Mount Pleasant. Best man was Mr. Hootie Bushardt of West Columbia. Ms. Mairead Smithwick and Mr. Samuel Galens, both of Columbia, served as flower girl and ring bearer, respectively.
Photography was provided by Mr. Scott Johnson and Mrs. Gwen Marlow. Videography and sound were provided by Mr. Timothy Blackwell and Mr. Jeremy Leonard.
Other members of the wedding party included Mr. Adam Smoak, Dr. Manuel Patino, Dr. Rickard Olsson, Mrs. Kalayna Smithwick, Mr. Jason Smithwick, Ms. Teresa Smoak, Mrs. Celia Galens, Mr. Jason Galens, Mr. Daniel Wong, Ms. Tanith Forrester, Ms. Jaquelyn Garcia, Ms. Marian Stokes, Ms. Sandra Rhyne, Mrs. Juli Atkinson, Dr. Krystal Werfel, Ms. Samantha Roberson, Ms. Michelle Bushardt, Mrs. Kay Blackwell, Mrs. Deborah Shealy, Mr. James Shealy, Mr. Andrew Anderson, Mr. Steve Marlow, Ms. Lisa Stone, Mr. Dustin Light, and Dr. Rob Hodges.
A reception immediately followed the ceremony in the church’s family life center.
Following a Disney cruise honeymoon in the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Lexington.
