Deborah Senecal, Kevin Robison marry

Deborah Marshall Senecal and Kevin Stuart Robison, both of Lexington, were united in marriage May 23 at Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Caryn Haman officiated the 3 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wayne Senecal of Lexington. She is a paramedic and is employed with Lexington County Emergency Medical Services as an assistant supervisor.
The groom is the son of Elizabeth Warren and Ken Robison of Saluda. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia Southern University and is employed as a remote medic by Job Site Medics of Los Angeles.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was the groom’s daughter, Zoe Robison of Lexington.
Best man was the groom’s son, Noah Robison of Lexington.
A dinner reception followed at The Lift in Jackson, Wyoming.
The couple honeymooned at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Glacier National Park in Montana. They will reside in Lexington.
