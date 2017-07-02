Kristen Kessinger, Clyde Kahn marry

Kristen Nicole Kessinger of Beaufort and Clyde Talmadge Padgett Kahn of Charleston were united in marriage June 30 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence. The Rev. John M. Zimmerman officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Chief Warrant Officer and Mrs. Matthew Scott Kessinger. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Lee Kessinger of Louisville, Kentucky, and Mr. and Mrs. John William Pecott of Jacksonville, North Carolina. A member of November Company at The Citadel, she graduated summa cum laude in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She is employed with Sherwin Williams Co.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. David Alan Kahn. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Clyde Talmadge Padgett Jr. of Florence and the late Betsy Padgett and Mrs. Russell Ray Kahn of High Point, North Carolina, and the late Mr. Kahn. A member of F-Troop at The Citadel, he graduated cum laude in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical counseling from The Citadel.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Organist Beverly Hazelwood, cantor Arthur Eugene Morehead, vocalist and violinist Anne Tillitt Lewis, and vocalist Celeste Marshall Allen Kahn provided music.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister Jennifer Brooke Kessinger of St. Augustine, Florida. Bridesmaids were the bride’s sisters Hannah Elizabeth Kessinger and Yndia Marie Kessinger; the groom’s sister, Celeste Marshall Allen Kahn; and Alessandra Ashley Brown. The bride’s cousin Lauren Nicole Mosley of Orange Park, Florida, was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were the groom’s brother, David Alan Kahn Jr.; Chase Squire Jones; Richard John Santorum; Edward Thomas Sieban; William Andrew Travis; and Robert Kyle Woodberry. The bride’s brother, Nicholas Scott Kessinger of Beaufort, was ring bearer.
Yndia Marie Kessinger and David Alan Kahn Jr. were lectors. Nathaniel Clark Smith, Zachary Robert Smith, and Christopher Clayton Mims were altar servers. Mrs. Regina Arde was wedding coordinator.
A reception followed at the home of the groom’s parents.
After their honeymoon in Nashville, Tennessee, the couple will reside in Beaufort.
In their own words
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: The proposal took place in Florence at historic James Allen Park, named for the groom’s great-great-great grandfather, one of the founding fathers of Florence.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: It is traditional in the groom’s family to celebrate weddings at home with friends and family.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: The bride wore a veil of handmade Venetian lace that belonged to the groom’s grandmother and mother.
