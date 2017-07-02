Kayla Curry, Bradley Williams to wed

Together with their families, Kayla Curry and Bradley Williams are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect, a resident of Aiken, is the daughter of Christene and Barrett Laird of Gaston.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Aiken, is the son of Audrey and Frankie Williams.
The couple plans a June 2018 wedding in Aiken.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Online, crazily enough!
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew Brad was the one when he stepped up to not just being a boyfriend, but a dad to my son.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He always said he wanted to surprise me. I guess he knew if he planned something, I would be suspicious – so he came to my office and asked me there!
