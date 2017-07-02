Kayla Curry and Bradley Williams
July 02, 2017

Kayla Curry, Bradley Williams to wed

Together with their families, Kayla Curry and Bradley Williams are pleased to announce their engagement.

The bride-elect, a resident of Aiken, is the daughter of Christene and Barrett Laird of Gaston.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Aiken, is the son of Audrey and Frankie Williams.

The couple plans a June 2018 wedding in Aiken.

In her own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: Online, crazily enough!

Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?

A: I knew Brad was the one when he stepped up to not just being a boyfriend, but a dad to my son.

Q: Tell us about the proposal.

A: He always said he wanted to surprise me. I guess he knew if he planned something, I would be suspicious – so he came to my office and asked me there!

