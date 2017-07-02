Nikki S. Baxley, Christopher Reynolds to wed

Together with their families, Nikki S. Baxley and Christopher Reynolds are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect, a resident of Aiken, is the daughter of Janel Poe of Aiken. She is a 1982 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School, and she earned certification from Aiken Technical College in phlebotomy and dialysis. Certified by American Muscle and Fitness, she is employed with Planet Fitness in Aiken as a personal trainer.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Aiken, is the son of June and Dennis Reynolds. A 1985 graduate of Lexington High School, he is a member of the Landscape Association of SC. He is employed with the University of South Carolina at Aiken as a tech specialist.
The couple plans a September wedding in West Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Working out in the gym.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: Pretty much as soon as we met.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went to dinner and he wanted to go show me the Riverwalk since I had never been. He seemed nervous, but I didn’t think anything of it. We stopped at a bench and sat down overlooking the river, and the next thing I knew, he was down on one knee asking me for my hand. Of course I said yes. This is why we picked the Riverwalk for our wedding venue. We asked permission before we chose it, and they said it would be fine; no one has done it before.
