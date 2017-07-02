Sander and Suzanne Fields celebrate 50th anniversary

Dr. Sander Martin Fields and Mrs. Suzanne C. Fields of Columbia recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1967, in the Whittier Hotel on the Detroit River in Detroit.
“We met 54 years ago at a summer camp in northern Michigan, when I was 17 and my husband was 20,” Suzanne Fields writes. “ ‘Sandy’ and I have been madly in love since the day we met.”
They have two children: Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Jonathan (Rebecca) Fields and Dr. and Mrs. James Michael (Danna) Fields. Their five grandchildren are Player Austin Fields, Parker Jordan Fields, Allie Caroline Fields, Andrew David Fields, and Mary Elizabeth Fields.
They celebrated their anniversary with a special dinner out with family members.
Sander Fields is a retired chiropractic physician and founder of Fields Chiropractic on Devine Street; Suzanne Fields retired after 23 years as an elementary school teacher.
In her own words
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: When we were pronounced “man and wife.” I could not believe I was officially married to the love of my life!
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: There have been hundreds of favorite moments, but I think the night when our first grandchild was born would have been at the top of our list!
