Hannah Enlow, JJ Jones marry

Hannah Christine Enlow and Jackie McCray “JJ” Jones II, both of Batesburg, were united in marriage May 20 at Clyde’s Chapel Southern Methodist Church in Batesburg. The Rev. Greg Williams officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Timothy K. and Judy W. Enlow of Batesburg. She is the granddaughter of Sadie White of Saluda and Dorothy Denby of Batesburg. She earned an associate degree in administrative office technology, and she is employed with Southeastern Freight Lines.
The groom is the son of Jackie M. and Becky S. Jones of Batesburg. He is employed with SCE&G.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The groom was escorted by his father. Pianist Rebekka Nelson provided music.
Maid of honor was Hannah Elizabeth Corley of Saluda. Matron of honor was Megan Gray Enlow of Monetta. Bridesmaids were Laurie Boozer, Melanie Lorick and Kristen Derrick, all of Batesburg; Mira White of Saluda; Tiffany Bedenbaugh of Kodak, Tennessee; Ollie Smith of Irmo; and Haley Balentine of Greenville. Layla Cockrell and London Cockrell, both of Batesburg, and Zoey Lewis of Lexington were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Matthew Enlow of Monetta; Michael Whittle of Florence; Kyle Fowler and Andrew Stender, both of Gilbert; Chris Hallman and Daniel Shaw, both of Batesburg; and Brooks Shealy of Lexington. Caleb Lewis of Lexington was ring bearer.
Wedding director was Judy T. Enlow of Batesburg. Greeters were Douglas and Gina White of Saluda and Phillip and Sharon Enlow of West Columbia. Ushers were Brad Boozer and Ken Lorick, both of Batesburg. Honorary attendants were Reese Bedenbaugh of Kodak, Tennessee; and Matthew Boozer, Jacob Boozer, Jackson Lorick and Michael Lorick, all of Batesburg.
A reception followed at Celebrations.
After their honeymoon in Negril, Jamacia, the couple will reside in Batesburg.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: The couple met at the bride’s workplace.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: When we realized we could not imagine life without one another.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: JJ took me up to Greenville for a day of what I thought would be shopping and sight-seeing. After we ate lunch, he took me down to the Falls Park, and we walked around the river. He turned to me and got down on his knee and proposed. He then pointed out to me that both of our parents were there videoing and taking pictures of the entire proposal.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Having all of our friends and family in one place.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: The church where the bride has attended her whole life.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The music was played by the bride’s piano teacher.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: The bride wore her mother’s 30-year-old veil and had a blue monogram of her and her husband’s names sewn into the inside of her dress.
