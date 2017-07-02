Laura Deneen, Sean Cawley marry

Laura Cecelia Deneen and Sean Mitchell Cawley, both of Nashville, Tennessee, were united in marriage July 1 at Vine Street Christian Church in Nashville. The Rev. Dr. Henry Lee Deneen and the Rev. Thomas J. Tims officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Henry Lee Deneen of Greenville. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Gene Lacoste Munn of Columbia. An alumna of A.C. Flora High School, she graduated magna cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and earned a master’s degree in professional counseling from Liberty University. She is employed as a private-practice therapist in Nashville.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Scott Cawley of Birmingham, Alabama. A graduate of Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University. He is employed with Northwestern Mutual as a financial adviser.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Pianist and organist Mr. Micah Snow provided music.
Maids of honor were Leslie Katherine Deneen and Layna Sanders Deneen, both of Greenville. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Melissa Willis Bennett of Decatur, Georgia; Mrs. Julie Martin Burge of Nashville; Miss Madeline Mae Cawley of Birmingham; Mrs. Kristen Barry Czech of Media, Pennsylvania; Mrs. Megan Williams Kittrell of Greer; Mrs. Shea Marie Provencal of Phoenix; Mrs. Anna-Layna Kinsey Schneider of Advance, North Carolina; Miss Margaret Paulling Tompkins of Alexandria, Virginia; and Miss Kiersten Lynn Wyatt of Brentwood, Tennessee. Miss Brynnley Grace Burge of Nashville was flower girl.
Best man was Mr. Jesse Mark Neugebauer of Nashville. Groomsmen were Mr. John Patrick Bone of Hoboken; Mr. Lee Andrew Deneen of Atlanta; Mr. Matthew Samuel Girgis of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; Mr. Joshua Austin Jeans and Mr. Bryan Lee Wolfe, both of Nashville; Mr. William Robertson Johnston of St. Louis; Mr. Clay Austin Myatt of Deerfield, Illinois; Mr. Daniel Patrick McNeill of Birmingham; and Mr. Ryan Michael Prusator of Alexandria. Master Mitchell Peralta Bally of Washington, Illinois, was ring bearer.
Scripture readers were Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Prout Gilbert Jr. Program attendant was Miss Chelsea Rae Doyscher.
A reception followed at ONE at The Cannery.
After their honeymoon in Seaside, Florida, the couple will reside in Nashville.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: A couple of friends, Tim and Christine Gilbert, thought that they would be perfect for each other and set the two of them up on a blind date. Sean works with Tim, and Laura used to work with Christine.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After the first date.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Sean picked Laura up from work early one Friday afternoon in January. Instead of taking her directly to dinner as planned, he took her to the beautiful Parthenon area in Nashville, where he pulled out a ring and asked her to be his wife. There was a photographer waiting in the wings to capture the special moment.
Q: What was part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Being married!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: The couple had been to the wedding of their good friends, Tim and Christine Gilbert, at this church and loved the beautiful, traditional setting with the stained-glass windows and glass cross, allowing for lots of natural light.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Lots of traditional favorites, some of our favorite hymns (including “In Christ Alone”) and two pieces used in family members’ weddings: “Ode to Joy” used as the recessional was also sung in parents’ wedding, and “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” was sung in maternal grandmother’s wedding.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Something old is grandmother’s garter; something new, dress, veil and shoes; something borrowed, earrings; something blue, lilac in bouquet.
Comments