Sarah Atkerson, Seth Keefe to wed

Dale Thomas Atkerson and Belinda Amick Atkerson are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Atkerson, to William Seth Keefe, son of William Dallas Keefe and Jenny Kay Keefe.
The bride-elect, a resident of Leesville, graduated from Winthrop University with a degree in special education. She is employed with Greenville School District.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Rock Hill, graduated from Winthrop with a degree in health care management. He is employed with Piedmont Medical Center.
The couple plans a June 2018 wedding in Lexington.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Seth and I met through his cousin whom I went to high school with. We communicated via text message and phone calls for about a month and a half. He drove to Winthrop from Columbia, where he was attending school at the time, to meet face to face. I will always remember our long late afternoon stroll through campus talking and getting to know each other. On April 18, 2014, I went down to Columbia to have dinner with him where later that evening he surprised me with my very own Easter egg hunt (I told him I enjoyed doing this as a kid). The last egg (of course the hardest to find) had a note in it asking me to be his girlfriend. Of course I said yes.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: After dating for almost three years, he formulated a plan for his big question with the help of my roommates. One of my roommates (of three years) brought up the idea of going on a trip before we all graduated college. We all agreed on Charleston. We decided on a date and planned that we were going to spend quality time together and take graduation photos. On April 15, we spent the majority of our morning getting ready for our photo shoot. We wore our pretty Easter and graduation dresses and headed to the Battery. After taking photos there, we went to Magnolia Gardens to tour the beautiful grounds. We started to head towards the iconic long white bridge, and for some reason, my roommates started to take things out of my hands. I began to fuss about not carrying my own bags and questioning why they were carrying my things; my roommates assured me that it was okay. We turned the corner of some bushes, and there was the beautiful bridge with my then-boyfriend, who told me earlier that week he had to work all day Saturday. I was pleasantly surprised to see him there in his suit and knew what was going on. He led me to the middle of the bridge, where, after a few words, he got down on one knee, pulled out a glass-painted egg which was the same light blue color as the promise ring he had given me and asked me to marry him – and just like my last Easter egg adventure with him, I said yes.
Comments