Ruby Sox celebrates 100th birthday

Ruby Conner Sox celebrated her 100th birthday on July 8 with relatives and friends at her home.
She is a loving mother of two daughters, Sandra S. Caughman and Nandalyn S. Heaitley. She is blessed with five granddaughters, 10 great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Mama Ruby, as she is affectionately known, attributes her years of hard work; the love of family, friends and caregivers; and her strong faith in God to her many years of happiness.
