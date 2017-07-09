Ruby Sox.
Ruby Sox celebrates 100th birthday

July 09, 2017 12:01 AM

Ruby Conner Sox celebrated her 100th birthday on July 8 with relatives and friends at her home.

She is a loving mother of two daughters, Sandra S. Caughman and Nandalyn S. Heaitley. She is blessed with five granddaughters, 10 great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Mama Ruby, as she is affectionately known, attributes her years of hard work; the love of family, friends and caregivers; and her strong faith in God to her many years of happiness.

