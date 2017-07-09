Marrianne Latour, Tradd Cooper to wed

Marrianne Latour of Chazy, New York, and Tradd Cooper of Chapin are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Scott and Susan Latour of Chazy. The bridegroom-elect is the son of Martie Elmgren of Chapin and Randy and Susan Cooper of Greenville.
Marrianne is a 2006 graduate of Chazy Central Rural School, and she earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of Brockport, the State University of New York. She previously taught physical education at College Park Elementary in Ladson and looks forward to teaching in the Columbia area.
Tradd is a 2000 graduate of Chapin High School and is employed with EDCON Construction Company, building schools across South Carolina. He is an avid Clemson Tigers fan and is impatiently waiting for the 2017 football season to begin.
Tradd and Marrianne recently moved from Charleston to Chapin. They plan a September wedding in Greenville.
