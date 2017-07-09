Marrianne Latour and Tradd Cooper.
Marrianne Latour and Tradd Cooper. April Meachum Photography provided photo
Marrianne Latour and Tradd Cooper. April Meachum Photography provided photo

Social

July 09, 2017 12:01 AM

Marrianne Latour, Tradd Cooper to wed

Marrianne Latour of Chazy, New York, and Tradd Cooper of Chapin are pleased to announce their engagement.

The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Scott and Susan Latour of Chazy. The bridegroom-elect is the son of Martie Elmgren of Chapin and Randy and Susan Cooper of Greenville.

Marrianne is a 2006 graduate of Chazy Central Rural School, and she earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of Brockport, the State University of New York. She previously taught physical education at College Park Elementary in Ladson and looks forward to teaching in the Columbia area.

Tradd is a 2000 graduate of Chapin High School and is employed with EDCON Construction Company, building schools across South Carolina. He is an avid Clemson Tigers fan and is impatiently waiting for the 2017 football season to begin.

Tradd and Marrianne recently moved from Charleston to Chapin. They plan a September wedding in Greenville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

In Jenkinsville, concern over shaky future of nuclear projects

In Jenkinsville, concern over shaky future of nuclear projects 2:31

In Jenkinsville, concern over shaky future of nuclear projects
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
River Bluff's DJ Ledell is The State's Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year 1:36

River Bluff's DJ Ledell is The State's Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year

View More Video