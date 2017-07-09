Mackenzie Ricard, James Manning to wed

Mr. and Mrs. John Steven Ricard of Gilbert are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mackenzie Jean Ricard, to James Hampton Manning, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Houston Manning of Latta.
The bride-elect, a resident of North Myrtle Beach, is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Daniel Carroll Harmon and the late Mrs. Edith Burkett Harmon of Gilbert and the late Mr. Eugene Roscoe Ricard and the late Mrs. Madeline Steele Ricard of West Columbia. A 2007 graduate of Gilbert High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from the University of South Carolina in 2011. She currently serves as a workforce consultant for the SC Department of Employment and Workforce in Conway.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of North Myrtle Beach, is the grandson of the late Mr. James Willis Manning and Mrs. Marjorie Floyd Manning of Latta, Mr. Bobby Kenneth Moody of Lake View, and Ms. Mary Anne Moody of Fork. A 2003 graduate of Latta High School, he graduated from the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina with a doctorate in pharmacy in 2010. He is employed with Walmart as a market health and wellness director, overseeing pharmacy and vision operations for the coastal region.
The couple plans a December wedding in Columbia.
