Mattie Talbert, Dean Smith to wed

Roy and Missy Talbert of Irmo are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mattie Catherine Talbert, to Dean Harold Smith, son of Harold and Becky Smith.
The bride-elect, a resident of Chapin, is the granddaughter of Jane Kramer and the late William B. Talbert Jr. of Piedmont and Mrs. Betsey Gilkeson and the late Lt. Cmdr. Louis L. Gilkeson of Lexington. She earned a master’s degree in teaching from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Newberry County Schools as a high school English teacher.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Chapin, is the grandson of the late James M. and Laurene Dean of Greenville and the late Harold A. and Ernestine Smith of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in health education and promotion from Clemson University and an associates degree in physical therapy assistance from Midlands Technical College. He is employed as a physical therapist assistant.
The couple plans a December wedding in Irmo.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Match.com!
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: It wasn’t too long after our first date.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We planned a little weekend getaway to North Myrtle Beach after Mattie got out of school for Christmas break. On Saturday evening, we went for a walk on the beach and Dean said he wanted someone to take our picture. The beach was pretty much deserted because it was really foggy, but we finally found someone to take our picture. Dean told them he wanted one more, and that’s when he surprised Mattie and got down on one knee and asked if she would make him the happiest man on earth. The woman taking our picture got everything!
