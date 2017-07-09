Erin Buie, Braden Carter marry

Erin Elizabeth Buie and Braden James Carter were united in marriage at 6 o’clock June 24 at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Doddridge Buie III of Orangeburg. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Wayland Gordon Blake of Columbia and the late Mrs. Philippina Maria Blake and Mrs. Rebecca Crum Buie of Denmark and the late Mr. Phillip Doddridge Buie Jr.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Nelson Carter of Christiansburg, Virginia. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Danford Green of The Villages, Florida, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Willard Carter.
The Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter officiated the ceremony. Music for the ceremony was provided by organist and pianist Mrs. Sylvia Trimmier and vocalist Mr. Matthew Quay. The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Kendall Maree Gibson of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Jordyn Christine Tourville and Sloane Elise Young, both of Columbia; McKenzie Hartwell Best and Katherine Ann Edwards, both of Orangeburg; Sara Peyton James of Charleston; Rebecca Batten Jarrett of St. George; and Shannon Carter Souther of Floyd, Virginia.
The bridegroom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Phillip Doddridge Buie IV of Charlotte, North Carolina; Devin Matthew Carter, Bradley Davis Cox and Robert John Favre, all of Christiansburg; Zachariah Scott Howerton of Lexington; and Charles Edward Weber III of Radford, Virginia.
A reception at the Orangeburg Country Club followed the ceremony.
The couple will reside in Orangeburg.
Mrs. Carter is a 2015 graduate of Newberry College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is employed with The Healing Species in Orangeburg as director of programs.
Mr. Carter is a 2014 graduate of Newberry College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He is employed with Bearing Distributors Incorporated in Greenville as the Lowcountry sales representative of industrial and manufacturing transmissions.
