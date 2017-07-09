Anna Frierson, Charles House marry

Anna Manning Frierson and Charles Alexander Patterson House were united in marriage July 8. The Rev. Dr. Francis McMaster Burriss officiated the 7 o’clock ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Welborn Frierson of Orangeburg. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Richardson of Barnwell and the late Dr. and Mrs. Henry Franklin Frierson of Orangeburg. The bride is a 2011 graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools and a 2014 graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in special education. Anna is employed with Lexington School District One as a preschool special education teacher at Oak Grove Elementary in Lexington. She is pursing a master’s degree in early childhood special education at the University of South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester William House of Athens, Georgia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lane House of Cloquet, Minnesota, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Howard Patterson of Jeffersonville, Georgia. He is a 2006 graduate of Summerville High School and a 2011 graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He is employed with the Saluda River Club in Lexington as purchasing director.
Sarah Cameron Frierson of Orangeburg, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were the bride’s cousin Ellen Converse Frierson of Kansas City, Missouri; Rachel Marie Etheridge of Lexington; and Jennifer Leigh Barrett and Rebecca Rawls Lovelace, both of Columbia. Junior bridesmaids were the bride’s cousins Anna Katherine Richardson and Rebecca Marie Richardson, both of Barnwell. Honorary bridesmaids were the bride’s cousins Charlotte Perrow Law of Beaufort and Margaret Riley Frierson of Orangeburg. Flower girl was the bride’s cousin Madison Mae Greiner of Lexington.
Dr. Benjamin Lee White of Charleston was best man. Groomsmen were Matthew Austin Downing of Charlotte, North Carolina; Neil Edward Delap of Denver; Kyle Bartholomew Fant and Hunter Taylor Wilson, both of Columbia; Kevin Michael Payne of Anchorage, Alaska; William Finch Troxler III of Raleigh, North Carolina; George Lockwood Tupper IV of Charleston; and Andrew Steuber White of Lexington. Ushers were the bride’s cousins William Henry Frierson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; John Drake Perrow of Cameron; and Boldt Richardson of Barnwell. Ring bearers were the bride’s cousins Griffith Lindsay Greiner and John Thompson Scott, both of Lexington. Scripture reader was Oliver Johnson James of Columbia.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Music was provided by organist Sylvia Huff Trimmier, violinist Haley Marshe Calore, and soloist Leah Louise Jones. A reception followed at The Cinema in Orangeburg. Guests were greeted by the bride’s uncle and aunt Mr. and Mrs. Gregg Nelson Frierson of Orangeburg.
Following a honeymoon in Italy, Mr. and Mrs. House will reside in Lexington.
