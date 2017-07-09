Cara Mangine, Bill Stokes marry

Cara Maria Mangine and William Alvo “Bill” Stokes III, both of Morgantown, West Virginia, were united in marriage May 27 at the bride’s home, Triple Creek Nursery in Columbia, New Jersey. Anna Munesti officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Anthony Mangine of Columbia, New Jersey. She is the granddaughter of Mr. John Sears and the late Mrs. Carolyn Sears of Bozeman, Montana, and Mrs. Mary Mangine and the late Mr. Joseph Anthony Mangine of Hamilton, New Jersey. She graduated from North Warren Regional High School in Blairstown, New Jersey, and Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health. She is pursuing a Ph.D in epidemiology at the University of West Virginia in Morgantown.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Alvo Stokes Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina. He is the grandson of the late Mr. Dean Poucher and Mrs. Elrae Poucher and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Alvo Stokes. He graduated from Hammond School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. He also earned his doctorate in medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He is employed with West Virginia University of Medicine as an otolaryngology resident.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Mrs. Ashley Cattafi of Branchburg, New Jersey. Bridesmaids were the groom’s sister, Miss Shelley Stokes of Columbia, South Carolina; Miss Casey Petrocy and Miss Lauren Sayre, both of Columbia, New Jersey; Miss Christine Noppenberger of East Brunswick, New Jersey; Miss Julian DeGroot of Kearny, New Jersey; and Miss Ashley DePrima of Blairstown, New Jersey.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. Jeffrey Parrish of Columbia, South Carolina; Mr. Randy Priester of Mount Pleasant; Mr. Bryan Ashley of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; the bride’s brother, Mr. Jeremy Mangine of Columbia, New Jersey; and the bride’s brother-in-law, Mr. Nick Cattafi of Branchburg.
A tented reception in the gardens of the Triple Creek Nursery followed at the outdoor ceremony.
After their honeymoon in Kauai, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Morgantown.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Friends set them up.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He wrapped the ring in a large box for her to open on Christmas Day.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: The weather was perfect, the gardens were lovely, and an outdoor cocktail party followed the ceremony. Later, guests enjoyed an elegant seated dinner, followed by dancing through the evening in the large chandelier lit tent.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: It is the Christmas tree farm and nursery of the bride’s parents. The huge white tent was nestled among hundreds of Christmas trees with twinkling lights, making it a fairy tale setting.
