Kathleen Perry, Ben DeMarco marry

Kathleen Rebecca Perry of Durham, North Carolina, and Benjamin Taylor “Ben” DeMarco of Marion were united in marriage May 27 at Duke Chapel in Durham. The Rev. Bruce Pucket, the Rev. Dr. Jenny Copeland and Dr. Adam Hollowell officiated the noon ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin J. (Jennie) Perry of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter (Margaret) Ferrara of Reno, Nevada, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Calvin (Mary) Perry. She earned a bachelor’s degree in religion and master’s degrees in divinity and global health from Duke University. She is employed with the University of North Carolina.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Paul (Debbie) DeMarco of Marion. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. William L. Brannon Jr. of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Robert V. DeMarco of Charleston. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Duke University and a doctorate in medicine from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville. He is employed with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Hospital System
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The groom was escorted and given in marriage by his parents. Organist Mr. Matthew Bacon provided music.
Maids of honor were the bride’s sisters, Sarabeth C. Perry and Laura M. Perry, both of Raleigh. Bridesmaids were the groom’s sister, Grace B. DeMarco of Columbia; Kaitlyn E. Brodar of Durham; Caitlin E. Tutterow of Atlanta; Stephanie M. Duisterhof of Valdosta, Georgia; Kristin A. Hammer of Madison, Wisconsin; and Trisha Jain of Stamford, Connecticut.
Best man was Nicholas C. Tippens of Decatur, Georgia. Groomsmen were Canon Brodar and Dr. Andrew Wong, both of Durham; Dr. Christopher Lagnese of Greenville; John Mclean of South Bend, Indiana; Andrew G. Rhom of Somerville, Massachusetts; Matthew D. Scruggs of Atlanta; and Sam H. Zimmerman of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Program attendants were Kahadijah Bhatti and Krisitn Westfall. Lectors were Jessica Scholl, Hillary Martinez and Janet Xio. Cross bearer was Matthew DeMarco. Candle bearers were Christopher DeMarco and Tomo Fukai.
A reception was held at 6 p.m. at The Rickhouse.
After their honeymoon in Italy, the couple will reside in Durham.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At Duke’s Wesley Fellowship.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: It was at a special place to us at Duke University.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: All of it!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We are both Duke University graduates and actively participated in chapel programs as undergraduates.
