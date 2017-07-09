Molly Stephens, Bradley Cogdill marry

Molly Rachel Stephens of Irmo and Bradley Dean Cogdill of Lexington were united in marriage July 8 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo. The Rev. Jonathan “Doc” Hanberry officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David Painter Stephens of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Clarence Emory George Jr. of Columbia and the late Mr. George and the late Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Pecora Stephens of Charlotte, North Carolina. She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a master’s degree in language and literacy from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Nursery Road Elementary School as a teacher.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Lloyd Cogdill III and Dr. and Mrs. David Rodwell Walters II, all of Lexington. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. William Lloyd Cogdill Jr. and Mrs. Martha Ferguson and the late Mr. Charlie Mack Ferguson, all of Lexington. He is employed with Flooring by Cogdill in Columbia.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Soloist and pianist Christina Grace Marini and organist Tina McGready provided music.
Matron of honor was Lauren Stephens Lavigne of Chapin. Bridesmaids were Allison Cogdill Abercrombie of Lexington; Casey Murff George and Mary Sydney George, both of Columbia; Julia Smyth McKissick of Greenville; Kathryn Hamilton Northcutt of Raleigh, North Carolina; Coleman Dean Wells of Charlotte; and Jenna Marie Zalis of Atlanta.
Best man was William Lloyd Cogdill III of Lexington. Groomsmen were Shawn Kendrick Abercrombie and Yates Webb Bostic III, both of Lexington; Bryan Austin Bell and Bruce Andrew Davis, both of Irmo; Ryan McDowell Jackson of Atlanta; Raymond Donald Lavigne Jr. of Chapin; and Matthew Joseph Schmidt of Charleston.
A reception followed at Senate’s End.
After their honeymoon in St. John’s, Antigua, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at Riverland Hills Baptist Church about 12 years ago in the youth group. We are five years apart, so at the time, we did not have much interest in each other but knew each other well.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: It wasn’t until Molly moved back home after college – after seeing each other at a Lexington County Blowfish baseball game and then a couple days later at church –that they started talking again and hanging out. Their first date was June 8, 2015. After that, it didn’t take long for both of them to realize that this relationship was meant to last.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Sept. 24, 2016: Just another Saturday – or at least that’s what Molly thought. After deciding to go to a nice dinner, Bradley and Molly headed downtown to the Blue Marlin, Molly’s favorite! On the way there Bradley got a fake call from his brother-in-law, Shawn, that their reservations wouldn’t be ready on time. So, to blow some time, Bradley suggested they go to the State House to walk around. So they parked and start walking around the grounds. Then, from behind a statue, Molly spotted Bradley’s dad, Lloyd, who started taking pictures. Surprised, she turns to Bradley to ask what his dad was doing there and saw Bradley down on one knee. He asked. She said yes. And the rest is history.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are most looking forward to having our friends and family with us to celebrate our marriage.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: There was no question in our mind to get married at our church where we are both active members and where it all began!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Our great friend Christy is playing for us. She suggested most of the music, and we immediately fell in love with it!
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Something old is a ring previously worn as an engagement ring by Molly’s great-grandmother; something new, wedding dress; something borrowed, veil, borrowed from Molly’s older sister, Lauren; something blue, blue Tiffany heart necklace given to Molly as a child from her late grandmother to attach to her bouquet.
