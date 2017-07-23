Marshall and Lois Tucker.
Marshall and Lois Tucker celebrate 45th anniversary

July 23, 2017 12:01 AM

Marshall and Lois Bolton Tucker of Columbia will soon celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary. They were married July 29, 1972, at the National Federation Center of the Blind of South Carolina.

Both are graduates of the Cedar Springs School for the Deaf and Blind in Spartanburg.

Mrs. Tucker was first employed with Kohn’s Department Store for five years. She then joined Seibels Bruce as a switchboard operator; she retired as supervisor after 25 years.

Mr. Tucker is retired from his career as a successful piano tuner. He spent 21 years with Rice Music Company and five years with Haven’s Music Company before opening his own business, finally retiring in 1991.

Mrs. Tucker now enjoys being a homemaker, while Mr. Tucker finds pleasure in playing the piano and organ, as well as listening to music.

Both are avid readers and dedicated Sunday School teachers at Calvary Baptist Church on Kilbourne Road. They both use their computer to research their Sunday School lessons and find new music to use at church.

They will spend their anniversary visiting friends and family and would welcome phone calls with congratulations.

