Annie Konduros, Jay Wooten marry

Ann Malek Konduros of Lexington and James Ira Wooten III of Chapin were united in marriage July 21 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charleston. The Rev. Dr. Patrick Wendell Riddle officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Gregory James Konduros of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Joseph Louis Jodie of Lexington; the late Mr. Otis Bodie Rawl of Lexington; Ms. Conalee Konduros Gosnell of Spartanburg; and Mr. and Mrs. James Samuel Konduros of Columbia. She is a 2014 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications – broadcast journalism and is employed with Stewart Konduros & Associates, LLC consulting.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Ira Wooten Jr. of Laurinburg, North Carolina. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Irby Brown of Belvedere and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Ira Wooten Sr. of Chester. He is a 2011 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and is employed by Arthrex, Inc.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her family. Vocalists Bailey Slice Parker and Brien Keith Parker, both of Lexington, performed a duet, accompanied by organist Todd Monsell of Charleston.
The maid of honor was Erica-Ann Lane Yarborough of Charlotte, North Carolina, and matron of honor was Amy Lauren Merletti of Durham, North Carolina. Bridesmaids were Cory Bowen Abramowitz and Bailey McKenzie Smith, both of Charlotte; Alexandra Bowen Chalk of Lexington; Eva Marie Cheros of Charleston; Eleni-Conalee Demitra Diamaduros of Greenville; Reid McLeod Hester of Columbia; Brittany Jazenski Lanning of Schenectady, New York; and Mikel Hester Williams of Seneca. Junior bridesmaid was Aubrey Lee Ferrell of Lexington, and the flower girl was Rawlins Olivia Williams of Seneca.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were William Kahle Brown and Michael Blair Shapiro, both of Raleigh, North Carolina; Jacob Rawl Hester of Columbia; Thomas Ray Jones III of Rolesville, North Carolina; James Gregory Konduros of Lexington; Spencer Davis Lanning of Schenectady; Matthew Lewis Merletti of Durham; Joshua Thomas Newton of Clovis, New Mexico; and James Holt Williamson of Laurinburg. The ring bearer was Jackson Thomas Rawl of Lexington. The crucifer was Aaron Thomas Rawl of Lexington.
Wedding director was Debra Rawl Hester of Lexington, and wedding planner was Meagan Warren of Meagan Warren Weddings of Columbia. A reception at the Cedar Room followed the ceremony. Greeters for the families at the reception were the Honorable and Mrs. Colonel Cecil Huggins of Irmo and Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Grey Williamson Jr. of Laurinburg. The couple will honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.
Comments